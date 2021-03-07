Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Mae Eubanks Chilton
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Shirley Mae Eubanks Chilton

Shirley Mae (Eubanks) Chilton of Monroe, Va., was born on July 12, 1937, to the late Verlan Brown and Annie Bell Eubanks. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, David Lewis, and Herman Eubanks. God saw that she was getting tired and quietly called her from labor to reward on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Lynchburg General Hospital.

She was married to the love of her life for sixty-one years and from this union they had four beautiful daughters.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband, Edward (Zeke) Chilton; four daughters, Phyllis Chilton of Madison, Heights, Va., Barbara "BJ" Mays (Wallace) of Madison Heights, Va., Angela Chilton Morse of Clinton, Md., and Carolyn Chilton (Bernard) of Monroe, Va.; one brother, John Eubanks of Monroe, Va.; nine grandchildren, Carlos Chilton of Fayetteville, N.C., Wallace "Jay" Mays Jr. of Madison Heights, Va., Robellos "RC" Chilton (Maria) of Madison Heights, Va., Sabrina Chilton of Madison Heights, Va., Daniel Morse Jr. of Clinton, Md., Sage Mays (Tria) of Lynchburg, Va., Antwon Chilton and fiancée, Kisha, of Lynchburg, Va., Jalisa Carter of Monroe, Va., and Leon "LC" Carter of Monroe, Va.; two devoted friends, Carolyn Reynolds and Lelia Dempsey; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Bolling Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Community Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We send our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Mrs. Shirley Chilton.
Rev. Willie & Katherine Neal
Friend
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your Loss. She was my Babysitter, I called her Nanny. She kept me from 6 weeks old until 8, when I started staying by myself. She was so Sweet. She will be Greatly missed. Minister Jean Dews Robinson ( Greensboro, North Carolina)
Jean Dews Robinson
March 9, 2021
Shirley Mae: Thank you for your kind and gentle ways. To the family, I humbly over comfort and prayers. Shirley is in the Lord's care. With deepest sympathy. RIH Shirley Mae!
Marcia Reynolds
March 9, 2021
I am very sorry for the loss of Mrs. Chilton. She was like another grandma to me and she will truly be missed. Hugs.
Lakesha M Davis
March 9, 2021
Shirley Mae: Thank you for your kind and gentle ways. To the family, I humbly offer comfort and prayer. She is now in the Lord's care. RIH!
Marcia Reynolds
March 8, 2021
So sorry for the lost of your love one praying for the family may God be with you at this time if there's anything I can do please let me know love you
Sandra Lewis
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results