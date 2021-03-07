Shirley Mae Eubanks Chilton
Shirley Mae (Eubanks) Chilton of Monroe, Va., was born on July 12, 1937, to the late Verlan Brown and Annie Bell Eubanks. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, David Lewis, and Herman Eubanks. God saw that she was getting tired and quietly called her from labor to reward on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Lynchburg General Hospital.
She was married to the love of her life for sixty-one years and from this union they had four beautiful daughters.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband, Edward (Zeke) Chilton; four daughters, Phyllis Chilton of Madison, Heights, Va., Barbara "BJ" Mays (Wallace) of Madison Heights, Va., Angela Chilton Morse of Clinton, Md., and Carolyn Chilton (Bernard) of Monroe, Va.; one brother, John Eubanks of Monroe, Va.; nine grandchildren, Carlos Chilton of Fayetteville, N.C., Wallace "Jay" Mays Jr. of Madison Heights, Va., Robellos "RC" Chilton (Maria) of Madison Heights, Va., Sabrina Chilton of Madison Heights, Va., Daniel Morse Jr. of Clinton, Md., Sage Mays (Tria) of Lynchburg, Va., Antwon Chilton and fiancée, Kisha, of Lynchburg, Va., Jalisa Carter of Monroe, Va., and Leon "LC" Carter of Monroe, Va.; two devoted friends, Carolyn Reynolds and Lelia Dempsey; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Bolling Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.
Community Funeral Home directing
Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.