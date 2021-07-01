Shirley Tague Morris
February 21, 1923 - June 30, 2021
Shirley Tague Morris, 98, of Gladys died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Herbert Wilson Morris.
She was born February 21, 1923, in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of the late Vincent J. Tague and Ester Granger Tague. She was of the catholic faith and a retired from Belgium Airlines.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard T. Tague and John V. Tague.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Morris Family Cemetery, Gladys by Pastor Bill Burleigh.
Paying of respects will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 804 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral and Cremation Service
124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA 24554
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 1, 2021.