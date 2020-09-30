Shirley Napier Parrish
Shirley Napier Parrish, 83, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Herbert Preston Parrish for 52 years.
Born on December 28, 1936, in Massies Mill, she was the daughter of the late John Parker and Mabel Evans Napier. Shirley was a graduate of Fleetwood High School and retired from Courtland Manufacturing. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she was active in church ministries and worked in the nursery. Shirley was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who enjoyed spending time with family, volunteering at the schools for field trips and dances, loved children, and especially loved her Lord.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Napier, John Napier, and Joseph Napier; and two sisters, Margaret Fitzgerald and Dorothy Bell.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Parrish Faria; son, Jonathan Parrish and wife, Tami; two granddaughters, Antoinette Kloszewski and Raven Storey and husband, William Diggs; great-grandson, Dominic Diggs; sister, Margie Creef; and numerous other family members.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Parrish family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whitthenmonelison.com
.