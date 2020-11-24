Shirley Stinnette Lipscomb
Shirley Stinnette Lipscomb, 93, of Madison Heights, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Joe W. Lipscomb; her parents, Nannie Joyner and Steven Stinnette; her sister, Margaret Ewers; and her brother, Samuel Payne.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored her family and every occasion she could spend with them. She loved her church family and was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church of Madison Heights, Va.
Shirley was an employee of B&W, C.B. Fleet, and Phillips Jewelry Store. She worked for more than twenty-four years as an administration assistant at Lynchburg Training School & Hospital. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends, enjoying many adventures across the United States.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Nancy and husband, Tim Stephens; her grandsons, Dagan and wife, Kristin, and Derrick and fiancée, Katie; her great-grandsons, Calligan and Gibson, the sweet apples of her eye; her niece, Linda Herring Campbell and son, Craig; nephew, Neal Ewers and wife, Gini, and all her dear friends in Madison Heights and Lynchburg, Va.
A very special thanks to Helen Dudley and Jan Hickey for all their care and support given to Shirley, through the years. Our sincere thanks to Bentley Commons of Lynchburg, Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. of Harrisonburg, Va., and Legacy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amelon U.M. Church, Monelison Rescue Squad, or a charity of your choice
Shirley's celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights with Pastor Mark Tinsley officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be private at Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg, Va.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 24, 2020.