Shirley Thelma Haynes
Shirley Thelma Haynes departed this life on November 15, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on July 13, 1944, the daughter of the late Stephen Vasco and Thelma Winnie Reaves.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Ray "Butch" Gardner and Richard Lee "Dickie" Reaves.
Shirley attended Dunbar High School and graduated Class of 1962. She worked for nine years at General Electric Company and Babcock & Wilcox (BWX) for 35 years. She was a member of the Jackson Street Methodist Church. Before her health declined, she enjoyed shopping, reading, and spending time with her family and close friends. She will be remembered for her resilience, sense of humor, straightforwardness, and most of all her love and dedication to her family, especially her two devoted sons.
Shirley leaves to honor and cherish her memory her two children, Paul John Haynes IV (Kimberly) of Lynchburg, Va., and Stephen Charles Haynes (Renae) of Tampa, Fla.; her sisters, Patricia Ann McCoy and Gladys Reaves Slayton; her brothers, Kenneth Wayne Reaves, the Rev. Charles Reginald Reaves, and Stephen Vasco Reaves Jr., all of Lynchburg, Va.; her grandchildren, Johnathan Ratrice Greene of Columbus, Ga., Chantelle Alise Tankson III of Brooklyn, N.Y., Marquie Williams of Amherst, Va., Lissa J. Davis of Richmond, Va., Jordan D. Haynes of Lynchburg, Va., Le Joi Rayne Barber of Lynchburg, Va., and Izaiah D. Graves of Lynchburg, Va., and nine loving great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Shirley's life will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg with visitation one hour prior to service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 18, 2020.