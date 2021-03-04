Shirley Jean Hylton Thomas
May 24, 1944 - February 28, 2021
Shirley Jean Hylton Thomas "Granny", 76, of Forest, Va., went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Clifford L. Thomas. Shirl was born in Stuart, Va., on May 24, 1944, a daughter of the late Ernest Hylton and Verna Hylton.
She felt privileged to have grown up at the Presbyterian Home for Children in Lynchburg, Va. This is where she met her husband, Cliff.
Shirl was a graduate of Boonsboro High School, class of 1963. She was employed as a Instructional Aide in Bedford County Schools and by the City of Lynchburg in Collections. Her most important role by far other than being a wife was being a mother and grandmother.
She was an active member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church where she taught children's Sunday School there for many years and was most recently known for her "peppermint candy ministry."
She is survived by daughters Dina McCray (Charles) and Kimberly Thomas; three grandchildren, Logan Thomas (Brandie), Zackary McCray (Kristen), and Sidney McCray; great-grandchildren Cameron, Blake, Carter, Kennedy, Zoë, Logan, Jr., Zackary, Jr., and Devin.
She is also survived by a brother, James Hylton (Patricia); sister, Iris Lawson; and many other "brothers and sisters" from the Presbyterian Home.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021. For those unable to attend in person, the memorial service live-stream will be available at www.rivermont.org
. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Liberty Godparent Home, 124 Liberty Mountain Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502, godparent.org/donate/;
and HumanKind (Foster Care) 150 Linden Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503, humankind.org
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.