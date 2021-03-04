Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Jean Hylton Thomas
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Shirley Jean Hylton Thomas

May 24, 1944 - February 28, 2021

Shirley Jean Hylton Thomas "Granny", 76, of Forest, Va., went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Clifford L. Thomas. Shirl was born in Stuart, Va., on May 24, 1944, a daughter of the late Ernest Hylton and Verna Hylton.

She felt privileged to have grown up at the Presbyterian Home for Children in Lynchburg, Va. This is where she met her husband, Cliff.

Shirl was a graduate of Boonsboro High School, class of 1963. She was employed as a Instructional Aide in Bedford County Schools and by the City of Lynchburg in Collections. Her most important role by far other than being a wife was being a mother and grandmother.

She was an active member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church where she taught children's Sunday School there for many years and was most recently known for her "peppermint candy ministry."

She is survived by daughters Dina McCray (Charles) and Kimberly Thomas; three grandchildren, Logan Thomas (Brandie), Zackary McCray (Kristen), and Sidney McCray; great-grandchildren Cameron, Blake, Carter, Kennedy, Zoë, Logan, Jr., Zackary, Jr., and Devin.

She is also survived by a brother, James Hylton (Patricia); sister, Iris Lawson; and many other "brothers and sisters" from the Presbyterian Home.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021. For those unable to attend in person, the memorial service live-stream will be available at www.rivermont.org. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Liberty Godparent Home, 124 Liberty Mountain Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502, godparent.org/donate/; and HumanKind (Foster Care) 150 Linden Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503, humankind.org.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church
VA
Mar
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you all as you grieve the loss of our dear Shirl. I was so blessed to know her!
Carol Thompson
March 5, 2021
Those of us growing up at The Home with Shirley and Cliff are all reaching the age and going to our eternal Home. Shirley is one step ahead of us. Spread your God given wings Shirley, we will see you there for a wonderful homecoming
Ginger Young
March 5, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Shirley's passing. I am going to miss seeing her in the office. Shirley was one of a kind and I was blessed to know her! You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers!
Angela Salmon
March 4, 2021
We are praying for you and your family that God will comfort and strength you all we love the family
Kenneth and Shirley Hurt
March 4, 2021
Cliff and family, So sorry to hear about Shirley. May God be with you during this time and give you peace. I have fond memories of having worked with both of you.
Jim Munsey
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results