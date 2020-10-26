Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Spike Hudson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Spike Hudson

December 25, 1945 - October 25, 2020

Ronnie "Spike" Hudson, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory immediately followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Oct
28
Memorial service
7:30p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sorry to hear about spike.was always friend to alot of people...may god bless him...
paul peters
October 25, 2020