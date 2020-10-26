Spike Hudson
December 25, 1945 - October 25, 2020
Ronnie "Spike" Hudson, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory immediately followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 26, 2020.