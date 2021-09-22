Menu
Stephanie Angela Guerra-Brown
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Stephanie Angela Guerra-Brown

Stephanie A. Guerra-Brown, 67, Richmond, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Stephanie was a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy Academy in 1971 and attended Boston College. She went on to get her master's in special education and early childhood development at CW Post in New York City. Her teaching career took her from N.Y. to Washington, D.C. to Richmond, Virginia. Her last years were spent teaching at the Blackwell Public School in Richmond. Stephanie was a devout Catholic and prayed daily for her family and friends.

To know her, was to know the wild stories she told with grand gestures and laughter of her life and travels. She has joined her mother Helen and father Vincent in heaven. She will be missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Elisa and Camp Burton; nephew, Willie Morris; niece, Ashley Kennedy, loving cousins; and her best friend, Lennie.

Special thanks to the crew of friends, doctors, and priests that kept her grounded and to the staff at St. Mary's who worked tirelessly with her in the COVID unit ICU.

A funeral mass for Stephanie will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Her much loved and respected Fr Tochi Iwuji will be officiating. COVID restrictions will be observed at church and the service will be live streamed from St. Thomas More website.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital, Chaplain's office, 5801 Bremo Red, Richmond, VA 23226.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2021.
Sep
23
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Lynchburg, VA
Sep
23
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
live streamed from St. Thomas More website
VA
Tharp Funeral Home
Lee, You are in my thoughts and prayers. I cannot be at the funeral because of a Drs. Appt but want you to know I am with you in prayers. God bless you and hold you close to Him.
Anne Scarletto
September 23, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family during this time. Call us if you need us.
Rebecca & Curtis Whorley
September 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of Stephanie's passing. She certainly lived an interesting and colorful life. I'm sure she is now at peace and in the arms of Vince and Helen.
Willie Morris
September 22, 2021
