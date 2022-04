Stephano, I thank God for you! You were my high school best friend and we loved to sing together. I will always cherish our memories and I pray that you are resting in peace. To Sister Gretna, Bother Michael, brothers, family and friends, I´m so sorry for our loss. Heaven has gained an amazing singer and angel! I will continue to pray for our peace and comfort during this difficult time.

Shandell Howell Friend December 30, 2021