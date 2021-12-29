Stephen Blake "Steve" Maddox
Stephen Blake "Steve" Maddox, 70, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on June 5, 1951, a son of the late Alfred Marshall Maddox Sr. and Mary Burley Maddox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Maddox Jr.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver for the United States postal service.
Steve is survived by his wife, Tamera Casto Maddox; brother, Bill Maddox; sisters, Violet Blankenship, and Jewel Newman and husband, Mark; son, Jonathan Maddox; daughter, Kimberly Casey (William); four grandchildren, Kayla, Jessica (Brandon), Gary, and Madalyn; two great-grandchildren, Houston, Oakleigh; mother-in-law, Truly Casto; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church, Big Island, Va.,with the Rev. Kenneth Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. A meal will follow the burial in the church fellowship hall. It is recommended that masks been worn to the services.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.