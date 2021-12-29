Menu
Stephen Blake "Steve" Maddox
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Stephen Blake "Steve" Maddox

Stephen Blake "Steve" Maddox, 70, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on June 5, 1951, a son of the late Alfred Marshall Maddox Sr. and Mary Burley Maddox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Maddox Jr.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver for the United States postal service.

Steve is survived by his wife, Tamera Casto Maddox; brother, Bill Maddox; sisters, Violet Blankenship, and Jewel Newman and husband, Mark; son, Jonathan Maddox; daughter, Kimberly Casey (William); four grandchildren, Kayla, Jessica (Brandon), Gary, and Madalyn; two great-grandchildren, Houston, Oakleigh; mother-in-law, Truly Casto; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church, Big Island, Va.,with the Rev. Kenneth Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. A meal will follow the burial in the church fellowship hall. It is recommended that masks been worn to the services.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Hunting Creek Baptist Church
Big Island, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Hunting Creek Baptist Church
Big Island, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Maddox you will be missed. You were a great guy and always made everyone of us laugh.
Daniel Smith
December 31, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Although it has been a long time since we have seen each other, I will always remember the fun times we had playing together during our childhood. With sympathy and much love...Patty
Patty Ware Moore
Friend
December 30, 2021
Violet and Family, We are sorry to hear about Steve , our thoughts and prayers are with you all . Mary, Wesley, John , Vernie & Linda
Linda Tyler
December 29, 2021
I met Mr. Steve when he made deliveries to our sawmill. He was a great person to be around. He always had me laughing about something. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers, I know he will be truly missed.
Annber Williams
December 29, 2021
I want to express my deepest condolences to your family and offer my prayers for comfort and peace.
Larry Pollard
Friend
December 29, 2021
