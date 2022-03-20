Stephen Arthur Tyree Sr.Stephen Arthur Tyree Sr, 64, of Huddleston, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Steve was born on April 30, 1957, in Lynchburg, Va., a son of the late Richard Wilson Tyree and Evelyn Garrett Tyree. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by brothers, Ricky Tyree and Gordon Tyree.Steve worked his entire career in the Lumber Business. He also had a special and cherished friendship with all his Tye River crew.Stephen is survived by his wife, Harriet Ramsey Tyree; son, Stephen Tyree Jr. (Virginia); daughter, Martha Lois Tyree; grandchildren, Mollie Tyree, Stephen Tyree III, Evelyn Marie Tyree-Floyd, and Hannah Eden Tyree; brother, Joe Tyree; sister, Candy Pace; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Huddleston Fire and Rescue and Centra Home Hospice Care for their devoted care and service.A service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Huddleston Fire and Rescue and Centra Home Hospice Care. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.