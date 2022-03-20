Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Arthur Tyree Sr.
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
Stephen Arthur Tyree Sr.

Stephen Arthur Tyree Sr, 64, of Huddleston, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Steve was born on April 30, 1957, in Lynchburg, Va., a son of the late Richard Wilson Tyree and Evelyn Garrett Tyree. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by brothers, Ricky Tyree and Gordon Tyree.

Steve worked his entire career in the Lumber Business. He also had a special and cherished friendship with all his Tye River crew.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Harriet Ramsey Tyree; son, Stephen Tyree Jr. (Virginia); daughter, Martha Lois Tyree; grandchildren, Mollie Tyree, Stephen Tyree III, Evelyn Marie Tyree-Floyd, and Hannah Eden Tyree; brother, Joe Tyree; sister, Candy Pace; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Huddleston Fire and Rescue and Centra Home Hospice Care for their devoted care and service.

A service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Huddleston Fire and Rescue and Centra Home Hospice Care. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Harriet & Family my heart goes out to each of you! Prayers to all! RIP!
Cindy Brooks Shelton
School
March 22, 2022
Love to Harriet and the kids!! We always felt the love!! Miss you guys!!
Gail Scott( Marie's daughter)
Family
March 20, 2022
I send many thoughts & prayers to Steve's family. I've known Steve since Fort Hill Elementary School. I do & always will remember this great outgoing personality along with his loud "one of a kind" chuckling laughter that always made me laugh. I know he will be missed by many but we know he no longer suffers. I for one believe he is heaven now telling jokes & making everyone laugh !!! I will miss you dear old friend. RIP !
Jill East Tester
Friend
March 20, 2022
Always a joy to be around... Best to Harriet and the rest of the family. Steve, and the memories that he created, will be with us always.
Bo Walker
March 20, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
lida taylor
Family
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results