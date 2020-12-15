Sterland Lee Fitzgerald
Sterland Lee Fitzgerald, 71, of Rustburg, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. He was the husband of Shirley Fitzgerald.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A graveside service for Sterland will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Elliott Road, Gladys, VA 24554, with the Rev. Allen Pannell officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.