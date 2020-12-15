Menu
Sterland Lee Fitzgerald
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Sterland Lee Fitzgerald

Sterland Lee Fitzgerald, 71, of Rustburg, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. He was the husband of Shirley Fitzgerald.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A graveside service for Sterland will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Elliott Road, Gladys, VA 24554, with the Rev. Allen Pannell officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Elliott Road, Gladys, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shirley we are so sorry about the loss of Mr Steel and. We will keep you in our prayers. If you need help with anything please let us know.God Bless you and take care.
Steve and Cil Tweedy
December 18, 2020
I want to my Condolences from my family and my wife's family. Sterland and my brother in law worked together at Campbell Payne. Praying for his wife and children. God Bless you all.
Min. Hugh Oulds
December 15, 2020
Kim Spinner
December 15, 2020
