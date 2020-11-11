Deacon Sterling L. SlaytonAugust 25, 1941 - November 8, 2020Graveside rites for Deacon Sterling L. Slayton, of Long Island, Virginia, will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister Steve Daniel, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation and graveside services.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.