Steven Kent Bryant
March 7, 1957 - June 25, 2021
Steven Kent Bryant, 64, of Madison Heights, Va., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, due to a vehicular accident. He is survived by his wife of forty two years, Sheryl F. Bryant.
Born March 7, 1957 in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Garland Gwinn Bryant and is survived by his mother, Myrtle Holmes Suddith Bryant. Steve was employed with Gleaning For The World for over nineteen years where he was a logistics specialist. He was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. He was a huge UVA and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved his Harley-Davidson and watching his grandchildren play baseball and was devoted to his family.
In addition to his wife, Sheryl, he is survived by three sons, Shaun M. Bryant (Rachel), Shane M. Bryant (Rhonda) and Schuyler M. Bryant (Cassidy); two daughters, Stephanie B. Routon (Joshua) and Summer B. Yancey (Dustin); one brother, Jerry Bryant (Sue); two nieces, Jennifer Meeks and Jill Lawson; ten grandchildren, Caleb, Kadin, Carter, Colin, Carson, Carmen, Brennan, Brinley, Presley and Braelyn.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Madison Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Blake officiating.
Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gleaning For The World, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. To send online condolences please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory
811 Wiggington Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.