I'm saddened by the loss of my former coworker. Steve was such a gentle, quiet and kind man. We sat side-by-side on a missionary trip to Guatemala on 1/4/2008. It was four from our team out of sixteen people. I grabbed his hand tight when our bus had been suddenly highjacked just as we had approached the compound. We held on for dear life, unsure of our future, when we were re-routed to the heavily wooded area. God spared sixteen lives that day and we all were forever changed. Our team took a group photo to commemorate that moment in time. I keep it on my bookshelf as it reminds me of God's grace and mercy. I'm grateful for the short time we worked together at GFTW. God called Steve home. He has earned his wings and awaits his crown as he now is with the Father. Rest now, friend and fly high. In Christ Always, Michelle.

Michelle Johnson-Lane Work June 28, 2021