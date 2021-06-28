Menu
Steven Kent Bryant
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Steven Kent Bryant

March 7, 1957 - June 25, 2021

Steven Kent Bryant, 64, of Madison Heights, Va., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, due to a vehicular accident. He is survived by his wife of forty two years, Sheryl F. Bryant.

Born March 7, 1957 in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Garland Gwinn Bryant and is survived by his mother, Myrtle Holmes Suddith Bryant. Steve was employed with Gleaning For The World for over nineteen years where he was a logistics specialist. He was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. He was a huge UVA and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved his Harley-Davidson and watching his grandchildren play baseball and was devoted to his family.

In addition to his wife, Sheryl, he is survived by three sons, Shaun M. Bryant (Rachel), Shane M. Bryant (Rhonda) and Schuyler M. Bryant (Cassidy); two daughters, Stephanie B. Routon (Joshua) and Summer B. Yancey (Dustin); one brother, Jerry Bryant (Sue); two nieces, Jennifer Meeks and Jill Lawson; ten grandchildren, Caleb, Kadin, Carter, Colin, Carson, Carmen, Brennan, Brinley, Presley and Braelyn.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Madison Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Blake officiating.

Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gleaning For The World, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. To send online condolences please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, VA
Jun
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Main St, Madison Heights, VA
Jun
30
Interment
2:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to your family. GOD has big plans for Steven, may he R.I.P.
Kenney Smith
Other
July 1, 2021
Dear Sheryl I am so sorry to hear of Steves passing. I will be praying for you and the family I have known you all for a long time. It will not be the same. Please let me know if you need anything. much love to you all
Vickie Craig
Friend
June 30, 2021
To Shane, and the family; my prayers are with, and for, you. May Gods peace rest, rule and abide, with you all.
Rosezetta Frazier
Work
June 29, 2021
Sheryl, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May God wrap his loving arms around you and give you comfort. Cherish the memories.
Anne Gay
June 29, 2021
I'm saddened by the loss of my former coworker. Steve was such a gentle, quiet and kind man. We sat side-by-side on a missionary trip to Guatemala on 1/4/2008. It was four from our team out of sixteen people. I grabbed his hand tight when our bus had been suddenly highjacked just as we had approached the compound. We held on for dear life, unsure of our future, when we were re-routed to the heavily wooded area. God spared sixteen lives that day and we all were forever changed. Our team took a group photo to commemorate that moment in time. I keep it on my bookshelf as it reminds me of God's grace and mercy. I'm grateful for the short time we worked together at GFTW. God called Steve home. He has earned his wings and awaits his crown as he now is with the Father. Rest now, friend and fly high. In Christ Always, Michelle.
Michelle Johnson-Lane
Work
June 28, 2021
Family. Thinking of you all your dad was was so good to his mom And love family so much I know he will be missed.
Shelia wilson
Friend
June 28, 2021
Cheryl I´m so sorry for your loss, know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!! May God comfort and give y´all peace in the coming days!! Love y´all
Sharon Roberson
Friend
June 28, 2021
Sheryl you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Beth and John Eubank
June 28, 2021
Sending prayers. So sorry for you´ll loss. May the Lord comfort you and the family.
Cathie Pannell
Family
June 28, 2021
Dearest Sheryl and family. We were so saddened to hear that Steve had passed away. Please know you are thought of , prayed for, and loved!!! We are here for you if you need anything at all. May Jesus hold you close through this most difficult time..
Kathy and Vaughan Tomlin
Friend
June 27, 2021
