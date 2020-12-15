Sue Burton Scott
Sue Burton Scott, 94, of Gladys, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Hudson Scott Jr.
Mrs. Scott was born in Halifax County on July 26, 1926, a daughter of the late Robert Lee Burton and Mary Rudder Burton. She was a member of Kedron Baptist Church, attended National Business College in Roanoke, and retired from Central Fidelity Bank.
She is survived by two sons, John H. Scott III (Shirley) of Brookneal, Robert Gregory Scott (Carla) of Bedford; two daughters, Wynona "Scottie" Moyer (Steve) of Rustburg, Karen Sprouse (Larry) of Amherst; two granddaughters, Kelly Hamlett (Jessie) of Lynchburg, Leslie Leonard (Brandon) of Amherst; two great-grandchildren, Everett and Jude Leonard of Amherst; two sisters, Beryl Camden of Madison Heights, Ruby Burton Jennings of Gladys, sister-in-law, Betty C. Burton of Tucker, Ga.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert L., Frank, Roy, and Ray Burton; six half-brothers, Morrell, Lemuel, Abrie, Hubert, John, and Joe Burton; and two sisters, Irene B. Woodall and Edith B. Gilliland.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Cheryl Handy, Nancy Robertson and granddaughter, Kelly Hamlett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Jack Barrett.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.