Summer Williams Whittaker



December 14, 1978 - August 30, 2021



On Monday, August 30, 2021, Summer lost her battle with Covid and went Home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior



A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, 1 p.m., at Blue Ridge Community Church, Forest Va. Summer leaves behind her loving husband, Bill; daughter, Celia; her mother, Sarah; sisters Shannon, Heather, and Katie; nieces, Anna and Talia; nephew, Alex, as well as Host of other family members.



Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 29, 2021.