Susan Lynn Chapp Cook
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street
Brookneal, VA
Susan Lynn Chapp Cook

Susan Lynn Chapp Cook, 71, of Brookneal, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at home. She was the wife of the late Chester Edward Cook.

Susan was born in Joliet, Ill., on January 19, 1950, a daughter of Iris Israelson Chapp of Lockport Ill., and the late Leonard Edward Chapp.

She was a member of Brookneal United Methodist Church, an employee of Dan River Mills for 25 years, and a retired Administrative Assistant for Region 2000.

She is survived by two daughters, Laura David (Benny) of Brookneal, and Lisa Epperson (Barry) of Rustburg; four grandchildren, Landon and Aldon Epperson, Paige and Deanna David; two sisters, Kathy Schwar (Patrick) of New York, and Debra Chapp (Bill) of Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Christine Clark (Tom) of Tappahannock.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Willie Guill with interment to follow in Wickliffe Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookneal United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street, Brookneal, VA
Mar
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street, Brookneal, VA
Mar
4
Interment
Wickliffe Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson Funeral Home
So sorry to hear of Sue's passing. May she rest in peace.
Chuck Huckaba
March 10, 2021
It’s so sad that such a truly beautiful and kind person should be taken so young. It was an honor just to have known her. Cherish all of the good memories. God bless you all!
Bob and Nancy Srygler (Bill West’s sister)
March 5, 2021
The Tibbs Family
March 2, 2021
