Susan Burleigh Dwyer
May 22, 1952 - April 1, 2022
Susan Burleigh Dwyer, 69, of Danville, Pennsylvania, died on Friday, April 1, 2022. She was born May 22, 1952, in Richmond, Virginia, the daughter of the late H.T. Burleigh and Anne Burleigh of Concord Virginia, who survives. Susan bravely fought cancer for eight years and wasn't suffering when she passed. Her family was beside Susan for her last moments.
In addition to her mother, Susan is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Dwyer, and her three sons, Sean, Nolan and Robert Dwyer. She is also survived by her four siblings, Bill Burleigh, Phillip Burleigh, Mary Burleigh, and Joan Thompson.
Susan attended Rustburg High and Virginia Tech. She was employed by various sales companies and the Danville Area Community Center. Susan had many talents and hobbies and lived life to the fullest at every chance. You could find her toiling in the garden, painting images of dogwood trees or lady slippers, decorating her home, reading fiction, or being a host for friends and family. She was a wonderful cook, had a keen eye for art and color, and had a sparkling smile. Susan would have wanted us to celebrate her life and laugh more than cry.
She was a southern girl at heart and will be laid to rest in Concord, Virginia at New Concord Presbyterian. Visitation there will start at 1 p.m. and a service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Local friends and family are invited to attend.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Institute for Cancer Research (www.aicr.org
) or Hair We Share (www.hairweshare.org
).
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.