To know Susan was to love her. Her sense of humor was larger than the room she was in. And it is right to say there was always a good story for every event and the details were part of the fun. I only got to know her in more recent years but I am so glad I did. She had such a flair for style. As I looked out the other night when the moon was so large and bright it reminded me of the beautiful colorful jewelry she wore. I felt her freedom from her illness and it made me smile. Rest In Peace sweet friend

Jane Kreger December 4, 2020