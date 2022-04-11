Susan Goff Windsor
Susan Goff Windsor (also known as Nanny), 72, who resided in Amherst County, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on May 12, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Hill Goff and Ethel Adeline Goff. Kimberly described her nanny as a beautiful kind woman with a big heart. She was compassionate, witty, feisty, and always so supportive. She was truly my hero, my person, my best friend. I will miss her every day for the rest of my life, and I'm unsure of how to live life without her. "Thank you for all the days you've made brighter just by being you. There have been more of them than I can count."
She was preceded in death by a son, Brian Wayne Swanson Windsor "forever loved and never forgotten"; and three brothers, Hubert Goff, Warren Goff, and Steven Moe Goff.
She is survived through her wonderful family, husband, Dennis Wayne Windsor, whom she was married to for 50 years; a sister, Ruth Goff Arthur; a brother, Robert Goff; one daughter, Denise Windsor Hunter and her husband, Bill; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Gillispie; a special granddaughter, Kimberly Windsor Holguin (26) (Kimberly was the light of her Nanny's life— and she wants to honor her nanny & remember her everyday) and her husband, Christopher Holguin; one grandson, Jayden Hunter (16); and two step grandsons, Hunter Gillispie (17)and Fisher Gillispie (5)
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Chris Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 11, 2022.