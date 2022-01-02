Menu
Susan Elaine Wooldridge
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Susan Elaine Wooldridge

Susan Elaine Wooldridge, age 59 of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
