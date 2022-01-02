Susan Elaine Wooldridge
Susan Elaine Wooldridge, age 59 of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.