Sylvester AndersonOctober 15, 1939 - November 14, 2020Sylvester Anderson Sr. departed his life on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Forest Hill Burial Park. Family and friends may view on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Family and friends are being received at 840 Victoria Ave. Apt. 12, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4 until 7 p.m. Please wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com . Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.