Sylvia Dianne WrightMrs. Sylvia Dianne Wright, age 71, of Bedford, departed this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1949, to the late William Claytor and Caroline Claytor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee Claytor.She is survived by her husband, Melvin R. Wright; daughter, Tynessia Evette Wright Harper (Link); grandchildren, Chasity Harper and Christian Harper; sisters, Carol Maxine Goode and Brenda Haworth; a step grandson, William De'Vonte Harper; other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Otterville Baptist Church, 1184 Otterville Rd., Bedford, Va. A viewing will be held from 4 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bedford Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 Guidelines, masks are required. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.