Tammy Anderson Abneyhughes
Tammy Anderson Abneyhughes, 41, of Nathalie, passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, October 30, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a valiant fight with cancer.
She was the loving wife of Cynthia Abneyhughes and born February 21, 1979 to her late parents, Nancy Grove Epperson and Randy Anderson.
In addition to her wife, she is survived by her brothers, R Christopher Anderson of Halifax and Kenny Anderson and wife, Theresa of Nathalie. She is also survived by one aunt, one uncle, several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She is also survived by Bonnie Burley Crews, her advocate, friend and second mom. Tammy will be missed by her Burley family.
Special thanks to American Cancer Society of South Boston, and Centra Hospice.
Per her request no funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, Tammy asks that you plant a rose bush in memory of her. Take time to enjoy the roses in your life now and remember, "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent".
Online condolences my be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.