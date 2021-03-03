Tammy Lynette Watts SmithTammy Lynette Watts Smith of Madison Heights, Va. passed away peacefully at University of Virginia Medical Center on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the age of 52. Born on August 4, 1968 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Leon MacArthur Watts Sr., and Roberta Andrews Watts.She leaves behind her husband, Stan Smith; two brothers, Leon M (Donna) Watts Jr. of Evington, Va. and Brian Watts of Culpeper, Va.; mother-in-law, Hazel Smith of Amherst, Va.; and sister-in-law, Denise Smith (Jemal) Waugh of Evington, Va.She also leaves behind seven uncles, James (Theodora) Andrews of Lynchburg, Va., Mark (Deloris) Watts of Evington, Va., William (Barbara) Watts of Lynchburg, Va., Tom (Georgianne) Watts of Bedford, Va., Daniel Watts of Albuquerque, N.M., Roy (Evelyn) Watts of Madison Heights, Va., and Donald Watts of Forest, Va.; five aunts, Frances (Vincent) Watkins of Lynchburg, Va., Blondell (Arnold) Jackson, Detra Watts, Brenda Watts, and Linda Watts, all of Evington, Va.; great-aunts and uncle, Mazie Anderson of Madison Heights, Va., Harry Thompson of Evington, Va., and Gertrude Thompson of Evington, Va.; nieces and nephews, Trinita (Jason), Korey, and Nicholas (Gabriella), grand nieces and nephews, Alazya, Naomi, Jason, Noah, and Nalani, and a host of close cousins. Tammy also leaves her cherished dog, Dusty.Tammy courageously fought a 20 plus year battle with cancer. Her dedication and love as a daughter are most evident as she quietly and secretly received treatments, shielding her father from emotional pain as she cared for him until his passing just two weeks prior to her own.A 1986 graduate of Brookville High School, Tammy attended Virginia State University and earned a Bachelor of Science: Business Administration and Psychology from Liberty University. Tammy worked at Diebold for five years and was employed by Teva Pharmaceuticals for 24 years.She also enjoyed cooking, fishing, and traveling. She was a huge fan of reality TV shows with "Big Brother" being her favorite.A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah C.M.E Church Cemetery, Evington, Virginia, with Reverend Leonard Jones officiating.Community Funeral Home directing.