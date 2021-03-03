Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tammy Lynette Watts Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Tammy Lynette Watts Smith

Tammy Lynette Watts Smith of Madison Heights, Va. passed away peacefully at University of Virginia Medical Center on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the age of 52. Born on August 4, 1968 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Leon MacArthur Watts Sr., and Roberta Andrews Watts.

She leaves behind her husband, Stan Smith; two brothers, Leon M (Donna) Watts Jr. of Evington, Va. and Brian Watts of Culpeper, Va.; mother-in-law, Hazel Smith of Amherst, Va.; and sister-in-law, Denise Smith (Jemal) Waugh of Evington, Va.

She also leaves behind seven uncles, James (Theodora) Andrews of Lynchburg, Va., Mark (Deloris) Watts of Evington, Va., William (Barbara) Watts of Lynchburg, Va., Tom (Georgianne) Watts of Bedford, Va., Daniel Watts of Albuquerque, N.M., Roy (Evelyn) Watts of Madison Heights, Va., and Donald Watts of Forest, Va.; five aunts, Frances (Vincent) Watkins of Lynchburg, Va., Blondell (Arnold) Jackson, Detra Watts, Brenda Watts, and Linda Watts, all of Evington, Va.; great-aunts and uncle, Mazie Anderson of Madison Heights, Va., Harry Thompson of Evington, Va., and Gertrude Thompson of Evington, Va.; nieces and nephews, Trinita (Jason), Korey, and Nicholas (Gabriella), grand nieces and nephews, Alazya, Naomi, Jason, Noah, and Nalani, and a host of close cousins. Tammy also leaves her cherished dog, Dusty.

Tammy courageously fought a 20 plus year battle with cancer. Her dedication and love as a daughter are most evident as she quietly and secretly received treatments, shielding her father from emotional pain as she cared for him until his passing just two weeks prior to her own.

A 1986 graduate of Brookville High School, Tammy attended Virginia State University and earned a Bachelor of Science: Business Administration and Psychology from Liberty University. Tammy worked at Diebold for five years and was employed by Teva Pharmaceuticals for 24 years.

She also enjoyed cooking, fishing, and traveling. She was a huge fan of reality TV shows with "Big Brother" being her favorite.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah C.M.E Church Cemetery, Evington, Virginia, with Reverend Leonard Jones officiating.

Community Funeral Home directing.

Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Pisgah C.M.E Church Cemetery
Evington, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
42 Entries
Stan, so sorry for your loss Prayers to you and your entire family
Doug Lawrence
March 9, 2021
I was blessed to work with Tammy for 20 years. What a beautiful soul! She worked hard and always offered a smile. Prayers for her family and friends.
Jerry
March 7, 2021
I worked with Tammy at Teva. Tammy was always cheerful and willing to go out of her way to help others. May the Lord fill the family with the peace that passeth all understanding during this time of grief.
Annie Mathew
March 6, 2021
Prayers for my family
Linda Andrews
March 6, 2021
Tammy was a wonderful woman who so easy to talk to. She will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace.
Kristen Stinnett
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Tammy passed. She was one of the first people I met at Barr/Teva and such a genuinely kind person who had a smile for everyone. She will be truly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her husband and family during this time.
Linda Cooper
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to Tammy´s family. She was an extraordinary woman who was loved so much!
Brian Jefferies
March 6, 2021
Rest in peace dear Tammy. You were a wonderful person, I will miss you so much. Condolences to family.
Gabriela Moscalu
March 5, 2021
So sad to learn of Tammy´s passing, she was a beautiful soul, kind and fun to talk with. She will be greatly missed and not forgotten. Prayers to Stan and family. May she rest I peace...heaven has gained an Angel.
Joan Pugh
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Tammy was a very sweet person. Whenever I seen her at Barr/Teva she always had a smile on her face. My thoughts and prayers are with you Stan.
Sandra Patterson
March 5, 2021
Christina Durham
March 5, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Tammy´s passing. She was such a beautiful person both inside and out. I feel very blessed to have work with Tammy over her entire time at Barr/Teva. Many prayers for your family in the days to come. Tammy will be missed but I know she has now been healed.
Leslie Walden
March 5, 2021
Janice Daniels and Fred Adair
March 5, 2021
Always one to lend a helping hand when needed in the lab. Great person that will surely be missed! Prayers to the family
Billy Jamerson
March 5, 2021
I enjoyed working with Tammy at TEVA. We had some good laughs. She will truly be missed. Praying for her family
Marie Ramos
March 5, 2021
To Stan and Family: It is truly heartbreaking to hear of the passing of Tammy. I worked with Tammy at Teva for 15 years. She was consistently Sweet and kind hearted. We will keep you all lifted In prayer.
Angela, Marcus, and Nia Wells
March 5, 2021
I worked with Tammy for over 15 years at Teva. She would challenge me daily with her brain teasers or crazy puzzles. I loved our talks on Game of Thrones conspiracy theories. She was a special person and great friend. Rest In Peace Beautiful Soul.
Kristen Stinnett
March 5, 2021
I worked with Tammy for many years at Barr Labs/Teva. She was such a sweet person, always had a smile on her face and just a joy to be around. My heart goes out to her family, please know our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kim Anderson
March 5, 2021
Kristen Stinnett
March 5, 2021
Love, Joan, Dave, Nick, & Nat
March 5, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family of Tammy Watts Smith. I went to middle school with Tammy she was always so sweet. It breaks my heart to hear about my her passing at such a young age. Rest on my dear friend and classmate.

Jennie Thornton Morgan
Jennie Morgan
Classmate
March 5, 2021
Stan, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. If there´s anything I can do please let me know. God bless you. Jeff and Vickie.
Jeff Mays
March 5, 2021
Marcus and Karen Tucker
March 5, 2021
Stan so sorry to hear of your wife passing. Our prayers and deepest sympathy to you. May GOD'S love and grace continue to guide you. If there's anything we can do, please don't hesitate to let us know. GOD bless and love. Carol Clark and Mike
Carol Clark
March 4, 2021
I work with Tammy for 15 years at Teva/Barr. She was always sweet to me and very upbeat and smiling. Condolences to the family and all that knew her.
Cabell and Dixie Roach
March 4, 2021
Stan, so sorry to hear about your wife. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mike Martin
March 4, 2021
Tammy was such a beautiful lady inside and out. She was always laughing and smiling, just being near her made you feel happy. Worked with her at Teva. Tammy was such a bright light..she helped me get through some difficult times with such kind words, thoughtfulness and so much wisdom. The world seems a bit tilted today knowing that Tammy's beautiful life force here on earth has left us. Stan I feel as if I know you personally for she talked so often of you. The "diner" trips you all took together was so much fun for her and great stories to hear which always made me laugh. We also shared a love (and a secret stash of them at work) of vanilla tootsie rolls which were hard to find but Tammy always could. May God hold you especially Stan and all her family and friends so gently in his hands. She will be missed.
Teresa Matheny
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss Stan.
Billy Ward
March 4, 2021
Rosanne Sharpnack
March 4, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Stan and family. So sorry for your loss in my thoughts and prayers.
Nita Cashwell
March 4, 2021
I did not know Tammy personally, but I work with her husband Stan. Based on how friends describe Tammy's spirit, it sounds like Tammy and Stan were a perfect match. Stan is a good man and a friend to all. I love him and we've only known one another for a few months. My prayers to Stan and the family.
Keith Petty
March 4, 2021
Tammy was a very special person.. She was always smiling and had a glow about her. I worked with her for many years at Barr/Teva. Prayers for her family and friends.
Susie Bess McGuire
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Tammy. She was a very sweet coworker with a beautiful smile. Prayers for family and friends during this very difficult time. May your joyous memories overcome your sorrow.
Leslie Roginski
March 3, 2021
Tammy was a gem - a smile and a heart of gold. She is dearly missed.
Christine Carpenter
March 3, 2021
I am so saddened by this loss. Tammy was a beautiful person who was so easy to talk to....about anything. She had a special way about her and I enjoyed our discussions and laughs over the years at work. I am thinking of her family and friends at this time.
Christy Blevins
March 3, 2021
Prayers and thoughts for the family. I worked with her at Barr/ Teva. She was a fun person to talk to and good friend. She will be missed.
David Moore
March 3, 2021
Tammy was a great friend through my years at Teva. She was a very special person. I will miss her dearly.
Donna Jones
March 3, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Tammy in the lab and she was such a hard-working person with a great attitude. Condolences to her friends and family.
Brian Berryhill
Coworker
March 3, 2021
Very sorry to hear this. Sending prayers to her family. I worked with Tammy at Diebold she was a dear friend. Prayers to Stan and his family.
Mike Keesee
March 3, 2021
I worked with Tammy at Barr Labs / Teva. She was a very sweet person. I enjoyed working with her so much. They were the good ole days. I know that she will be truly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. May you rest in peace Tammy.
Patricia V. Cyrus
March 3, 2021
Deepest condolences to Tammy's husband Stan and her family. Tammy was a great friend and will be sadly missed.I will miss her laughter and our conversations.
Susan Irvin
March 3, 2021
Cuzo. Iam very sorry to hear that your wife have pass. My though and prays goes out to the family . We are here if u need us Smith.
Jeff johnson
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 42 of 42 results