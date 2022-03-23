Menu
Taz Harding Anderson
Taz Harding Anderson

ALTAVISTA, Va.

Taz Harding Anderson, age 99, of Altavista, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke. Born on December 23, 1922, in Chatham, he was a son of the late Otha Marcus Anderson and Annie Kate Giles Anderson.

He was a member of Greenpond Baptist Church and a U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Veteran. He served during World War II and the Korean Conflict and was awarded three Bronze Stars for his service. He later went on to work in the oil fields of Oklahoma and Texas.

Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Altavista Memorial Park by the Rev. Lynn Marstin. Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 23, 2022.
Thank you for your service.
Prayers for family and friends.
Mary Moses-Hicks
March 22, 2022
