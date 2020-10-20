Terry Donell BrownTerry Donell Brown, departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born December 31, 1956, to Jean E. Kyle and the late Roy Nathaniel Kyle. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Kyle and sister, Joanne Kyle.Terry served in the United States Army and was later medically discharged.He leaves to cherish his memories two brothers, Lewis Brown and Carl Brown; one devoted sister, Brenda L. Kyle all of Lynchburg; two adopted sisters, Elizabeth and Deborah Jones of Maryland and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing.