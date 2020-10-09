Tessie Kain Lucas



Tessie Kain Lucas died on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Richland Nursing Facility in Greensboro, N.C.



Tessie is survived by her husband, Lamar. She is also survived by her brothers, Fredinand Kain (Betty) and Donald Kain (Vernell); and sisters, Jeanette Jones and Sheila Banks.



A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church, with Pastor Greg Dowell officiating. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines.



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 9, 2020.