Thelma Louise "Weesie" Moore Butler
Thelma Louise "Weesie" Moore Butler, 86, of Moneta, Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 20, 1935, in Moore County, N.C. and moved to Greensboro, N.C., where she retired from the North Carolina Department of Revenue after 30+ years of dedicated service. She loved living at the lake, traveling the world, playing the best game of golf, singing in the choir and spending time with family and friends. She was a long-time member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, was also fond of visiting Boat Church and Mount Ivy Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Carlton Butler; three children, Candida Butler Ellis (Mike), Carlton C Butler Jr. (Kim), and Cynthia Butler Warner (Cress); five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Moore (Deloris); and sister, Shelbia McAnulty (Jerry).
Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121, with Pastor David Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in memory of Thelma Louise Butler be made to Kindred Hospice, 5330 Peters Creek Road, Suite D1, Roanoke, VA 24019. or Leukemia Lymphoma Society
(LLS), NE Mid Atlantic Region, P.O. Box 22470, NY, NY 10087-2470.
Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 334-5151.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.