Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Morton Hamilton
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 4 2022
1:00p.m.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
Send Flowers
Thelma Morton Hamilton

August 3, 1922 - March 31, 2022

Thelma Morton Hamilton, 99, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Lynchburg - just months away from celebrating her 100th birthday. She loved and was loved by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry Morton Sr. and Irene Stephens Morton; her seven siblings; her husband of more than 62 years, Raymond M. Hamilton, and their oldest daughter, Anne Gardner.

Thelma is survived by her son, Tommy Hamilton and his wife, Susan; her daughter, Alice Frank and her husband, Ray; five grandchildren, Joyce, Becky, Jimmy, Beth and Melissa; five great-granddaughters.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722 in Lynchburg with burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery and fellowship after at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, 4660 Fort Ave.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel

21914 Timberlake Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg Diuguid Waterlick Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.