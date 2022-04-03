Thelma Morton Hamilton
August 3, 1922 - March 31, 2022
Thelma Morton Hamilton, 99, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Lynchburg - just months away from celebrating her 100th birthday. She loved and was loved by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry Morton Sr. and Irene Stephens Morton; her seven siblings; her husband of more than 62 years, Raymond M. Hamilton, and their oldest daughter, Anne Gardner.
Thelma is survived by her son, Tommy Hamilton and his wife, Susan; her daughter, Alice Frank and her husband, Ray; five grandchildren, Joyce, Becky, Jimmy, Beth and Melissa; five great-granddaughters.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722 in Lynchburg with burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery and fellowship after at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, 4660 Fort Ave.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.