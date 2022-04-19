Thelma McKinney
Thelma Wayne McKinney, 98, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born on July 9, 1923, to the late James Felix McKinney and Victoria Wayne McKinney.
Thelma was a member of College Hill Baptist Church, a retired secretary for the Lynchburg Foundry and a former member of the National Secretaries Association.
Surviving her are two great nieces, Victoria White, of Lynchburg, and Denise Burns of Madison Heights and two great nephews, Tommy Murray, of California, Jeffrey Murray, of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by her special friend, Bety Dare Pendry, of Clayton, N.C.
A graveside service will be held at Stanton River Baptist Church Cemetery, 2400 Ridgeway Road, Brookneal, Va., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Carlton Gunter officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 19, 2022.