Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma McKinney
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 20 2022
1:00p.m.
Stanton River Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Thelma McKinney

Thelma Wayne McKinney, 98, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born on July 9, 1923, to the late James Felix McKinney and Victoria Wayne McKinney.

Thelma was a member of College Hill Baptist Church, a retired secretary for the Lynchburg Foundry and a former member of the National Secretaries Association.

Surviving her are two great nieces, Victoria White, of Lynchburg, and Denise Burns of Madison Heights and two great nephews, Tommy Murray, of California, Jeffrey Murray, of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by her special friend, Bety Dare Pendry, of Clayton, N.C.

A graveside service will be held at Stanton River Baptist Church Cemetery, 2400 Ridgeway Road, Brookneal, Va., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Carlton Gunter officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Stanton River Baptist Church Cemetery
2400 Ridgeway Road, Brookneal, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.