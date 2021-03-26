Thelma L. Twery
Thelma L. Twery departed this life on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 97.
She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pa., the youngest of three children of Max and Emma Lifton. She attended Carnegie Tech (Carnegie-Mellon University) as an art student, where she met and married Elliott R. Twery. After moving around from Arkansas to New York, Iowa, and Louisiana, they finally settled in Lynchburg, Va. in 1956.
Thelma worked as an artist and taught at the Lynchburg Art Club and the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center (ACOA) before joining the faculty at Lynchburg College (U of L), where she was an art professor for 28 years. After retiring in 1992, she continued to work and show as an artist in the Lynchburg area.
She is survived by all four of her children, Deborah Hughes, Mark Twery (Robin), Seth Twery (Ann), and Michael Twery (Jeannette). She had six grandchildren, Stuart Twery (Emily), Naomi Twery, Liza McAngus (Gage), Miles Hughes (Morgan), Frances Hughes, and Michelle Abrahamson (Kris). She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Greyson Hughes, Charlie Hughes, Eleanor McAngus, Seth McAngus, and Micah Tucker.
Thelma was a warm, energetic and creative person with many friends, and was a loving matriarch to her family. She had a sharp wit and a love for cooking, entertaining, theater, puppetry, and travel. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Thelma's life will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.