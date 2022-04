Thelma WheelerThelma Lewis Wheeler departed this life on March 28, 2022, at her residence.A homegoing celebration will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Long Mountain Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Interment will be held in Martin Family Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.