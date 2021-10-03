Menu
Theodora Fleshman "Ted" Andrews
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Theodora "Ted" Fleshman Andrews

Theodora "Ted" Bertinus Fleshman Andrews slipped into eternal rest on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Bedford Hospice House. She was born in Lynchburg, Va. on May 5, 1940 to the late Lucille Fleshman.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her beloved sons, James E. Andrews Jr."Teddy" and Donald F. Andrews "Yacky"; her siblings, Walter Fleshman, Lindsay Fleshman Sr. and Sylvester Fleshman; her in-laws, Marion Thompson, Mary Belle Andrews Hicks Watts, Roberta A. Watts, Marie A. Thornhill and William H. Andrews Jr.

She is survived by her devoted husband and daughter, James E. Andrews Sr. and Stephanie Andrews Early(Vincent); her precious grandchildren, Ryan Andrews, Devon Andrews(Amber), Anthony "T.J." Andrews (Jessica), Vincent Early II "Chip" and Evan Early; great granchildren, Payton Anderson, Jordyn Andrews and Amayah Andrews; her loving siblings, Alma Payne, Sandra Palmer, Terry Fleshman and Vincent Fleshman and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Community Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Ernest Scott officating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Please follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19, masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember the memories i made with my Great- Grandmother.forever and always, we miss you.
Jordyn Andrews
Family
November 3, 2021
I will miss my Aunt Ted aka my girl.
Virginia Wilson
Family
October 5, 2021
I have been knowing the Andrews family since i was 5 years old. I have so many memories that i will cherish. I will keep the family in prayer. To my sister Stephanie i am just a phone call away. Rest in peace Love , The Doyle family
Renee Doyle
Friend
October 5, 2021
