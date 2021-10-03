Theodora "Ted" Fleshman AndrewsTheodora "Ted" Bertinus Fleshman Andrews slipped into eternal rest on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Bedford Hospice House. She was born in Lynchburg, Va. on May 5, 1940 to the late Lucille Fleshman.In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her beloved sons, James E. Andrews Jr."Teddy" and Donald F. Andrews "Yacky"; her siblings, Walter Fleshman, Lindsay Fleshman Sr. and Sylvester Fleshman; her in-laws, Marion Thompson, Mary Belle Andrews Hicks Watts, Roberta A. Watts, Marie A. Thornhill and William H. Andrews Jr.She is survived by her devoted husband and daughter, James E. Andrews Sr. and Stephanie Andrews Early(Vincent); her precious grandchildren, Ryan Andrews, Devon Andrews(Amber), Anthony "T.J." Andrews (Jessica), Vincent Early II "Chip" and Evan Early; great granchildren, Payton Anderson, Jordyn Andrews and Amayah Andrews; her loving siblings, Alma Payne, Sandra Palmer, Terry Fleshman and Vincent Fleshman and a host of other loving relatives and friends.A funeral service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Community Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Ernest Scott officating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Please follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19, masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing