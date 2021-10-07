Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Theresa Trudy Ford
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Theresa Trudy Ford

Theresa Trudy Ford, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born to Trudy Martin Washington and the late Dennis Ford.

A funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Rodney Harris, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.