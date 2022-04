Theresa Trudy FordTheresa Trudy Ford, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born to Trudy Martin Washington and the late Dennis Ford.A funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Rodney Harris, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com . Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.Davis-Turner Funeral Service