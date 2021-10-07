Theresa Trudy Ford
Theresa Trudy Ford, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born to Trudy Martin Washington and the late Dennis Ford.
A funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Rodney Harris, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.