Thomas Thurmond Campbell



Thomas Thurmond Campbell, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his residence. He was the son of the late Roy T. and Virginia Campbell.



He was a devoted husband of Nancy Owen Campbell. On September 24, they would have been married for 56 years. "Look At Us" by Vince Gill was their song.



He is survived by his sons, Michael W. Campbell and Gregory T. (Kristy) Campbell; daughter, Lisa C. Swan; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



He loved gospel music and was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church. Due to covid the family has decided not to have a memorial service.



Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.