Prayers for all of you.
Kristy and Greg..hugs
Katie Gunter
October 1, 2021
I'm not 100% sure, but I believe I worked with Thomas at Alliance Industrial building conveyor systems in Lynchburg 20 years ago. His photo stirred up memories of a man I worked with, such a kind person, left a forever lasting impression in my life! Rest in peace! If I'm wrong, Rest in peace Thomas!!
Scott A Smith
Work
September 29, 2021
Dear Campbell Family,
Lisa, Greg, & Mike may remember me. I worked for Simplimatic. I enjoyed talking with Tom so much. He was such a nice man. If we were not too busy, I would always made a point to stop and at least say, "Hello" to Tom when I would deliver drawings to the shop. I have wondered many times of how he and his sweet family were. He dearly loved his family, and there was no doubt that He dearly loved the Lord. Please accept my deepest sympathy. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sue J. Hall Pfeiffer
Rustburg, VA