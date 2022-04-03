Menu
Thomas Harold "Hal" Chambers III
Thomas Harold "Hal" Chambers III

Thomas Harold "Hal" Chambers III, 69, of Spout Spring passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Melanie Greene Chambers.

Born in Lynchburg, on May 27, 1952, he was the son of the late Thomas H. Chambers Jr. and Nancy Taylor Chambers Jones and stepfather, Hubert Wayne Jones. He was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church where he played the piano for 20 years. Hal was a caring, generous father and husband, and a talented musician. Hal served his country as a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Angela L. Stidham and husband, Brandon of Marshall, Thomas H. (Tom) Chambers IV and wife, Meagan of Forest, Steven W. Chambers and Melissa of Amherst, and William E. (Will) Chambers of Red House; stepchildren, Candy Burrell of Spout Spring, and James B. Farrar Jr. of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Noah, Alex, and Dawson Stidham, Zachary and Christopher Wiley, Lily, Isaac, and Remi Chambers and Layla Price; step grandchildren, Edward Burrell and wife, Mariah, and Michael Burrell, and Jacob Farrar; step great-grandchildren, Isabella and Ember Burrell; his sister, Julie C. Austin and husband, William of Clarksville and brother-in-Law, Dexter Andrews of Phenix; and his closest friends, Johnny and Sue Lawson, Kay Wren and Johnny Harris.

In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa and daughter Genna Wiley, and sister, Nancy C. (Nan) Andrews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Duane Seagle officiating. There will be a meal and visitation following the service. A private burial will be held at a later time.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the residence.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Genna Chambers Wiley Fund, C/O Lynchburg Community Foundation, 1100 Commerce Street, Lynchburg, VA, 24504.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Hal's caregivers Emily Cabell, Nancy Greene and Daisy Greene.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent online by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hal was held in the highest regard by everyone at HH Moore Trucking and PGT Trucking while employed. He was a kind and gentle man.. Please accept our sincere sympathy.. RIP
Bonnie and Randall Rolfe
Friend
April 2, 2022
Melanie & Chambers family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending love, hugs and prayers.
Carolyn Richardson
April 1, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Hal. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Hal was a nice guy. He will truly be missed. God bless each of you. With love and sympathy, Kitty Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
April 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Vickie Lucado jordan
Acquaintance
April 1, 2022
This is a tough loss for me. Hal has been a friend since we were classmates. We were proud members of the class of 1970 of ACHS. We had some memorable times together and Hal would visit me at VCU when he was in the Marines and stationed at Quantico Va. It was always good to see Hal. My thoughts are with the family for their loss.
Lynn Doss
Friend
April 1, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the family. May your bountiful good memories comfort you at this time and in the days to follow.
Dale & Steve Weakley
March 31, 2022
Many sympathies, to you Melanie, in Hal's passing. I pray that God will bless you during this time.
Donna Ruland
Friend
March 31, 2022
So sorry to hear of Hal's passing. We graduated the same year and were in many of the same classes.
Mary Ellen Foster
Classmate
March 31, 2022
So sorry for your loss
Linda Firth
Acquaintance
March 31, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss, you have our deepest sympathy
Ned and Marsha Ryan
Friend
March 31, 2022
Prayers for Hal's family, he was such a kind, friendly and talented person. The few times my husband and I had the honor of playing music with him were special, he was so welcoming (and tolerant!) I always loved to hear his rendition of Glendale Train. Rest in peace, friend.
Susan Jones
March 31, 2022
