Thomas Harold "Hal" Chambers III
Thomas Harold "Hal" Chambers III, 69, of Spout Spring passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Melanie Greene Chambers.
Born in Lynchburg, on May 27, 1952, he was the son of the late Thomas H. Chambers Jr. and Nancy Taylor Chambers Jones and stepfather, Hubert Wayne Jones. He was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church where he played the piano for 20 years. Hal was a caring, generous father and husband, and a talented musician. Hal served his country as a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Angela L. Stidham and husband, Brandon of Marshall, Thomas H. (Tom) Chambers IV and wife, Meagan of Forest, Steven W. Chambers and Melissa of Amherst, and William E. (Will) Chambers of Red House; stepchildren, Candy Burrell of Spout Spring, and James B. Farrar Jr. of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Noah, Alex, and Dawson Stidham, Zachary and Christopher Wiley, Lily, Isaac, and Remi Chambers and Layla Price; step grandchildren, Edward Burrell and wife, Mariah, and Michael Burrell, and Jacob Farrar; step great-grandchildren, Isabella and Ember Burrell; his sister, Julie C. Austin and husband, William of Clarksville and brother-in-Law, Dexter Andrews of Phenix; and his closest friends, Johnny and Sue Lawson, Kay Wren and Johnny Harris.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa and daughter Genna Wiley, and sister, Nancy C. (Nan) Andrews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Duane Seagle officiating. There will be a meal and visitation following the service. A private burial will be held at a later time.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the residence.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Genna Chambers Wiley Fund, C/O Lynchburg Community Foundation, 1100 Commerce Street, Lynchburg, VA, 24504.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Hal's caregivers Emily Cabell, Nancy Greene and Daisy Greene.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.