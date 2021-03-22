Menu
Thomas Lanier Dunn Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Thomas Lanier Dunn Sr.

August 31, 1930 - March 20, 2021

Thomas Lanier Dunn Sr., 90, of 1429 Grit Road, Hurt died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of the late Mattie Burgess Dunn.

He was born on August 31, 1930 in Lynchburg, a son of the late Irvin L. Dunn and Mamie Lea Dunn. He was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church, past president of the Grit Ruritan Club, a United States Army veteran and a retired employee of BGF with 49 years of service. Thomas was also a pilot and enjoyed flying, NASCAR, country music and the grand ole opry.

He is survived by one son, Thomas L. Dunn Jr. of Hurt; very special friends, Ruth Farris, Marty Cox, Jo Ellen Miller and Rae Anne Woolfolk; buddies that called him "Pop", Melvin Bullock and Kenny Davis; and cousins, Thelma Booker, Ronald Cothran and P.W. Cothran.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rita Gale Dunn.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider New Bethel United Methodist Church, 7061 Dews Road, Hurt, VA 24563.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear about your father, I hope you are doing well.
Robert Nichols
March 26, 2021
Tommy, I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's death. I would so give you a hug!! Sympathy and much love to you always.
Rosemary Dalton
March 23, 2021
