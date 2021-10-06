Dr. Thomas Nelson
Dr. Thomas Nelson, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.
He was the husband of Virginia "GeeGee" Nelson. Born on August 18, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Gustave Nelson and the late Miriam Nelson.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Nelson of Lynchburg; siblings, Robert Nelson of New Hyde Park, N.Y., and Miriam Multer of Lynbrook, N.Y.; children, Thor Nelson and wife, Jordan, of Springfield, Mo., Sara Nelson May and husband, Michael, of Lynchburg, and Joshua Nelson and wife, Megan, of Old Hickory, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Taylor, Spencer, Emma, and Lillian May of Lynchburg, Va.
Dr. Tom Nelson practiced veterinary medicine for over 40 years in Lynchburg, owning and operating the Animal Medical Center.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved trains and had a very impressive model train setup in the basement of the family home (HO scale). Tom loved to travel and would often drive hours to a favorite restaurant on a whim. He was a veteran and Officer in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Skippy, Ronnie and Kenny Nelson; and nephew, Thomas John Fiorvanti.
A celebration of Dr. Tom Nelson's life will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with the Reverend Monsignor Michael D. McCarron. Reception will follow the Mass. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.