Dr. Thomas Nelson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Dr. Thomas Nelson

Dr. Thomas Nelson, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.

He was the husband of Virginia "GeeGee" Nelson. Born on August 18, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Gustave Nelson and the late Miriam Nelson.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Nelson of Lynchburg; siblings, Robert Nelson of New Hyde Park, N.Y., and Miriam Multer of Lynbrook, N.Y.; children, Thor Nelson and wife, Jordan, of Springfield, Mo., Sara Nelson May and husband, Michael, of Lynchburg, and Joshua Nelson and wife, Megan, of Old Hickory, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Taylor, Spencer, Emma, and Lillian May of Lynchburg, Va.

Dr. Tom Nelson practiced veterinary medicine for over 40 years in Lynchburg, owning and operating the Animal Medical Center.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved trains and had a very impressive model train setup in the basement of the family home (HO scale). Tom loved to travel and would often drive hours to a favorite restaurant on a whim. He was a veteran and Officer in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Skippy, Ronnie and Kenny Nelson; and nephew, Thomas John Fiorvanti.

A celebration of Dr. Tom Nelson's life will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with the Reverend Monsignor Michael D. McCarron. Reception will follow the Mass. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
VA
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was great to have Dr. Nelson care for our little dog Lexi. He was a brilliant surgeon and a caring Doctor. We are so sorry for your loss. May God bless and comfort you .
Jennifer Dunevant Letterman
October 8, 2021
I would see Dr. Nelson when he visited the pharmacy where I work as his office was just down the street. I remember him always being so nice. He would come to the drive-thru window most of the time and always had several happy dogs with him! I´m sure he´ll be missed by his family and former clients.
Leslie Gray
Other
October 7, 2021
Dr. Nelson took such good care of our cats, from the '80s until he retired. We'll always be grateful for the way he helped us keep them healthy.
Caroline and Robert Evans
Work
October 7, 2021
Dr. Thomas was our veterinarian for 25 years. I am so sorry to hear of his passing, he was a very kind man and a very practical Vet!
Jackie Owen
Work
October 6, 2021
