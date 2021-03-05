Thomas Gayle Phipps
Mr. Thomas Gayle Phipps, 82, of Lynchburg, Va. passed away in Woodstock, Ga. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Gayle was born to the late William McCamet Phipps and Callie Marie Phipps (Carico) in Sparta, N.C. on May 30, 1938.
Gayle honorably served in the United States Army from 1955-1961. He was a member of Ft. Hill United Methodist Church, Lynchburg, Va.
Gayle leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Shelby Mayes Phipps; daughter, April Scruggs Gardner (Eddie) of Kansas City, Mo.; son, Timothy Gayle Phipps (Mary) of Woodstock, Ga.; grandchildren, Dakota Scruggs, Trevor Scruggs (Carrie), Savannah Scruggs, Shelby Phipps, Jake Phipps and Samantha Phipps; great-grandchild, Aven Scruggs; and nephew, Douglas Dean Knowles. He was preceded in death by siblings, Zane Gray Phipps and McElou Knowles.
The service will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Woodstock Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Gayle to The Wounded Warriors
Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 5, 2021.