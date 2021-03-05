Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Gayle Phipps
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA
Thomas Gayle Phipps

Mr. Thomas Gayle Phipps, 82, of Lynchburg, Va. passed away in Woodstock, Ga. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Gayle was born to the late William McCamet Phipps and Callie Marie Phipps (Carico) in Sparta, N.C. on May 30, 1938.

Gayle honorably served in the United States Army from 1955-1961. He was a member of Ft. Hill United Methodist Church, Lynchburg, Va.

Gayle leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Shelby Mayes Phipps; daughter, April Scruggs Gardner (Eddie) of Kansas City, Mo.; son, Timothy Gayle Phipps (Mary) of Woodstock, Ga.; grandchildren, Dakota Scruggs, Trevor Scruggs (Carrie), Savannah Scruggs, Shelby Phipps, Jake Phipps and Samantha Phipps; great-grandchild, Aven Scruggs; and nephew, Douglas Dean Knowles. He was preceded in death by siblings, Zane Gray Phipps and McElou Knowles.

The service will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Woodstock Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Gayle to The Wounded Warriors Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
5:00p.m.
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street, Woodstock, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Woodstock Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodstock Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Praying for you Tim and your family. He certainly has left a great testimony in your family.
Trent Donley
March 6, 2021
Thinking of Shelby,April and Timothy at this sad time.I have fond memories of them all.
Diane McCormick
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. May God give your comfort and healing during this difficult time.
Dianne Nash
March 5, 2021
We´re truly heartbroken to hear of the passing of our beloved friend and brother. Mr. Gayle was a great friend and Client but most of all he was a great man that believe in God and loved our country. Sending prayers and condolences to his wife Mrs. Shelby, Son Tim and family. R I P my brother. Love always. Greg, Jessica and David .
Greg Major
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results