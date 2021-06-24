Thomas K. "Tom" Rhatigan
"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints." Psalms 116:15
Tom, a child of God, beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, loving brother, and loyal friend departed this world of sin and suffering into Heaven's Glory on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Linda Rhatigan; his children, Freedom Hsu (Chris) and Jonathan Rhatigan; his grandchildren, Raiden Hsu and Skylar Hsu; his siblings, Brian Seidel and Wendy Fields (Eddie and children); and cousins in New York.
Tom was born in Flushing, Queens, New York. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17 and served three years. He chose to remain in Virginia where he eventually met his beloved bride and raised a family. Tom was known for his humor, his love for his family and for the Lord, his kindness and compassion, and sharing the gospel with others.
We thank the Lord for the time that we had with Tom and for the Lord's many provisions during his illness and final breath. We WILL see him again in Glory!
A service celebrating his life and faith will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Carlton Duck officiating.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery with military honors.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge St., Lynchburg, VA 24501.
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.