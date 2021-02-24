Thomas Edward Scott
Thomas Edward Scott, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Lynchburg, on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born in Bedford, Virginia, on September 10, 1940, to Waller R. and Beulah W. Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bernard G. Scott of Mims, Florida.
Mr. Scott was a 1959 graduate of Bedford High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving a tour of duty in Korea. Upon his discharge from the Army, he served 30 years in the Virginia Army National Guard attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. He is also a retiree of the The United States Postal Service after over 45 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Thompson Scott; his sister, Eleanor S. Howell and her husband, James, of Zion Crossroads, Virginia; his son, Michael Scott and wife, Tara, of Cartersville, Virginia; his daughter, Jennifer Trail and husband, Daniel, of Lynchburg, Virginia; his granddaughter, Jessica Witt and husband, Dan Quitmeier and their daughter, Penelope, of Brooklyn, New York; his granddaughter, Rebecca Winston and husband, Jake, of Forest, Virginia; his grandson, Ryan Scott and wife, Lilianna Perez, of Richmond, Virginia; his granddaughter, Terri Trail and son, Emmitt Mays, of Lynchburg, Virginia; his grandson, Daniel Trail and wife, Kelley and their son, Gavin and daughter, Hannah, of Tumball, Texas.
A military graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551, on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to pay their respects at the funeral home may do so any time after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, or during business hours Thursday, February 25, 2021, but family will not be present.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. National Processing Center, Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, online at alz.org
or by phone at 800-272-3900. Or another charity of your choice
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 24, 2021.