Thomas Wayne Smith Jr.
Thomas Wayne Smith Jr., 61, of Supply, N.C. passed away on March 6, 2022. A former resident of Lynchburg, Va., and Maryland, Tommy was born the eldest child to Thomas Wayne and Betty Smith in June of 1960.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Stacey; his proudest accomplishment daughter, Shannon Marie; his mother, Betty; his sister, Kim; and brother, Gary. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wayne Smith.
Although a less than average life span, Tommy did not live an average life, he never met a stranger, traveled, joked, and lived life large with a smile. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, friends and loved his family whole heartedly.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a charity Tommy has supported for some time.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family.
.
