Thomas Edward Story
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
Sgt. Major Thomas Edward Story

Sgt. Major Thomas Edward Story of Henrico, Virginia, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 21, 2021.

A World War II veteran (88th Infantry Division) with 30 years of service in the U.S. Army, Tom lived a full and happy 95 years. He loved to fish, attend 88th Infantry reunions, watch football, portray Santa Claus, and spend time with his family. Tom was a devoted member of both Timberlake Christian Church in Lynchburg Virginia and Bluffton United Methodist Church in Bluffton South Carolina. Tom was preceded in passing by his eldest daughter, Mary Story Gibson; mother, Edna Lee Barber; father, Joseph Thomas Story; and siblings, Choice Albert Story, Kenion Shelton Story, Roland Perry Story, John Henry Story, and Josie Lee Story.

He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Beatrice; their son, Mike Story; daughter-in-law, Nona Story; daughter, Lelia Wirt, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Condolences to Blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, contribute to the charity of your choice. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
I had the privilege of meeting Tom at the last 88th Division reunion. I was touched by his kind and joyful presence. Know that my prayers from across the country are with all the family now and in the days ahead. I salute Tom's courageous service as a member of the 351st Infantry Regiment at a time when our country needed him most. Tom will never be forgotten. May he rest in deep and abiding peace. Sincerely, Rita Peterson, Daughter of John Peterson, 88th Division, 351st Regiment, Seattle, WA
Rita Peterson
February 28, 2021
Deepest sympathies to Bea and his family from Lynchburg. We were members of Timberlake CC back years ago. May God comfort you in this season.
Dianne Foster
February 28, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences.
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 25, 2021
