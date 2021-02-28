I had the privilege of meeting Tom at the last 88th Division reunion. I was touched by his kind and joyful presence. Know that my prayers from across the country are with all the family now and in the days ahead. I salute Tom's courageous service as a member of the 351st Infantry Regiment at a time when our country needed him most. Tom will never be forgotten. May he rest in deep and abiding peace. Sincerely, Rita Peterson, Daughter of John Peterson, 88th Division, 351st Regiment, Seattle, WA

