Sgt. Major Thomas Edward Story
Sgt. Major Thomas Edward Story of Henrico, Virginia, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 21, 2021.
A World War II veteran (88th Infantry Division) with 30 years of service in the U.S. Army, Tom lived a full and happy 95 years. He loved to fish, attend 88th Infantry reunions, watch football, portray Santa Claus, and spend time with his family. Tom was a devoted member of both Timberlake Christian Church in Lynchburg Virginia and Bluffton United Methodist Church in Bluffton South Carolina. Tom was preceded in passing by his eldest daughter, Mary Story Gibson; mother, Edna Lee Barber; father, Joseph Thomas Story; and siblings, Choice Albert Story, Kenion Shelton Story, Roland Perry Story, John Henry Story, and Josie Lee Story.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Beatrice; their son, Mike Story; daughter-in-law, Nona Story; daughter, Lelia Wirt, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Condolences to Blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, contribute to the charity of your choice
. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.