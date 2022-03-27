Thornton Wayne Phillips
October 3, 1952 - March 23, 2022
Thornton Wayne Phillips, 69, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Merissa Miller Phillips.
Born on October 3, 1952, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Thornton Alex Phillips and Thelma Virginia Jones Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Peters and Debbie Rosser.
Wayne was a loving father and grandfather who loved and adored spending time with his family. He was a retired maintenance technician with Lynchburg City Schools with 22 years of service.
In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory five children, Angelia Dickerson of Lynchburg, John Phillips and wife, Carrie, of Spout Spring, Kristy Seamster of Amherst, Ashlee Elder of Fredericksburg, and Tennessee Phillips of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren, Thomas Seamster, Christopher Dickerson, Jr., Cheyenne Seamster, Haleigh Mitchell, Sterling Seamster, Ashlyn Seamster, Willow Phillips and Ava Phillips; and many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.