Thurman Edward WoodsonThurman Edward Woodson departed this life on January 2, 2022, at UVA. He was born on August 17, 1964.A celebration of Thurman's life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church South Lynchburg. Interment will be held in the Baptist cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.