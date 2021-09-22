Tillie Ann Hardman Winfield
Tillie Ann Hardman Winfield, 82, of Madison Heights, passed away with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the devoted of 62 years to George Vernon Winfield. She was born on March 16, 1939, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Louis Atkins Hardman and Florence Bennett Hardman.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Amy Sinclair (Chuck) of Midlothian, David Winfield (Barbara) of Roanoke, Jill Winfield of Madison Heights, and Alex Winfield of Madison Heights. She had seven grandchildren, Christy Fontane (Angelo), Rusty Quicke (Mandi), Samantha Hicks (Morgan), Jalie Sebia (Jared), Lindsay Winfield, Taylor Winfield and Nathan Winfield. She also had ten great-grandchildren. She has two brothers, Louis Hardman (late Guyla) and Chris Hardman (Libby). Also a special brother-in-law, Harry Winfield (Gwen).
Tillie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother for whom family always came first. She was an accomplished painter, talented gardener, and avid book reader. She was also very devoted and active in her church.
A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider making memorial contributions to St. Francis of Assisi, 332 S. Main Street, Amherst, VA 24521.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2021.