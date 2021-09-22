Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tillie Ann Hardman Winfield
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr
Madison Heights, VA
Tillie Ann Hardman Winfield

Tillie Ann Hardman Winfield, 82, of Madison Heights, passed away with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the devoted of 62 years to George Vernon Winfield. She was born on March 16, 1939, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Louis Atkins Hardman and Florence Bennett Hardman.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Amy Sinclair (Chuck) of Midlothian, David Winfield (Barbara) of Roanoke, Jill Winfield of Madison Heights, and Alex Winfield of Madison Heights. She had seven grandchildren, Christy Fontane (Angelo), Rusty Quicke (Mandi), Samantha Hicks (Morgan), Jalie Sebia (Jared), Lindsay Winfield, Taylor Winfield and Nathan Winfield. She also had ten great-grandchildren. She has two brothers, Louis Hardman (late Guyla) and Chris Hardman (Libby). Also a special brother-in-law, Harry Winfield (Gwen).

Tillie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother for whom family always came first. She was an accomplished painter, talented gardener, and avid book reader. She was also very devoted and active in her church.

A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, consider making memorial contributions to St. Francis of Assisi, 332 S. Main Street, Amherst, VA 24521.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending prayers to Vernon & family!! Tully was a member of Central High School in Helena, AR!! We graduated 1957!! She will be missed!!
Patsy Snyder
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results