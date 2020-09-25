Menu
Timothy Michael Hammersley
Timothy Michael Hammersley

Timothy Michael Hammersley, 43, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Keystone Baptist Church located at 212 Fleetwood Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 25, 2020.
I'm sorry for your loss Tim was a real gd friend of mine since high school he would help u out if needed I'm gonna miss him
Tonya Parrish
September 24, 2020