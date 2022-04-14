The Reverend Tony E. GreenThe Reverend Tony Edward Green, 54, was called home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence. Born December 24, 1967, in Richmond, Va. to Mary Edmonia Green who preceded him in death. Those that knew the Reverend Green, knew that he loved the Lord with his whole heart, and he wasn't afraid to share the Gospel with anyone. Just know when you talked to Green you got a word.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Dr. C.W. Dunning II as Eulogist and Dr. C.J. Taylor, Officiating. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the George Washington McDaniel Cemetery, Amherst, Va. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. MASK ARE REQUIRED.