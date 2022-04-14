Menu
The Reverend Tony E. Green
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
The Reverend Tony Edward Green, 54, was called home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence. Born December 24, 1967, in Richmond, Va. to Mary Edmonia Green who preceded him in death. Those that knew the Reverend Green, knew that he loved the Lord with his whole heart, and he wasn't afraid to share the Gospel with anyone. Just know when you talked to Green you got a word.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Dr. C.W. Dunning II as Eulogist and Dr. C.J. Taylor, Officiating. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the George Washington McDaniel Cemetery, Amherst, Va. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. MASK ARE REQUIRED.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
