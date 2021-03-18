Tracy Maureen Smith
Tracy Maureen Smith, 57, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, March 15, 2021. Born on Sunday, June 2, 1963 in Halifax, Va., Tracy was a daughter of the late John Walter Smith Sr. and the late Dolores Cole Smith.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 18, 2021.