Tracy Maureen Smith
Tracy Maureen Smith

Tracy Maureen Smith, 57, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, March 15, 2021. Born on Sunday, June 2, 1963 in Halifax, Va., Tracy was a daughter of the late John Walter Smith Sr. and the late Dolores Cole Smith.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to Tracy's friends and family. Praying for peace and comfort ...
Capt Robert Kruemmel
November 21, 2021
Connie so sorry to hear about Tracy.
Keith and Pam Smith
March 22, 2021
Tracy was a regular customer at joe beans where I was able to meet her from. She was the sweetest and most thoughtful woman and I just can´t believe she´s passed. She will be missed greatly.
Camie Bullock
March 21, 2021
We worked with Tracy such a sweet person she will be greatly missed
Bo and JoAnneKnight
March 19, 2021
You will be missed by so many! Always thoughtful and kind. I will see you again.
Leslie Cudd
March 19, 2021
Rest in Peace beautiful, awesome, lady and friend... Love you..God Bless
Julia I. Newsome
March 18, 2021
I had the privilege of working with Tracy at Rosenbluth Intl. travel where we booked travel for Framatome. I am heartbroken to learn of Tracy´s passing. She was the sweetest person you would ever meet. My prayers go out to the family during this time of tragic loss. Rest In Peace Tracy
Doug McCraw
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Tracy's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of her family and friends.
Tina Hansen (Framatome)
March 18, 2021
Sandy Brown and Lewis White
March 18, 2021
Tracy was a sweet and gentle soul, and she will be missed.
Kathy Dudley
March 18, 2021
To an amazing human. You will be missed.
Lynn Osborne
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was such a great and loving person. She will be missed
Teri Sutphin Frame
March 18, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Tracy was a wonderful person and will be missed by all.
Willie Wilson
March 18, 2021
